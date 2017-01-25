JANUARY 25, 2017

The Academy announced this year’s Oscar nominees yesterday, and the musical “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone led the way 14 nominations. That ties the all-time record. The other movies to get 14 are “Titanic” in 1998 and “All About Eve” in 1951. In order for “La La Land” to win the most awards, it would have to get 12 of them. For now, the record for the most wins is 11, and three movies have done that: “Ben-Hur” in 1960, “Titanic” in 1998, and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004. But it’s a long-shot, because “La La Land” is nominated twice in the Best Original Song category, so it can only max out at 13. Anyway, after “La La Land”, “Arrival” and “Moonlight” tied for the second-most nominations with eight. All three of them are up for Best Picture, along with “Fences”, “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Hell or High Water”, “Hidden Figures”, “Lion”, and “Manchester By the Sea”. For the second time in 10 years, NONE of the Best Picture nominees had made more than $100 million in the U.S. . . . WHEN the nominations were announced. And “La La Land” and “Hidden Figures” are expected to surpass $100 million either this weekend or next. “Arrival” should also make it over. “La La Land” stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up for Best Actor and Actress. Meryl Streep was nominated for “Florence Foster Jenkins” . . . and it’s her 20th. That breaks her own record for the most acting nominations. She’s “only” won three though. “The 89th Academy Awards” will air Sunday, February 26th on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the first time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got one game away from the Super Bowl this year, and that may have been good enough for BEN ROETHLISBERGER. In an interview yesterday, he refused to commit to next season. He said, “I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options. To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.” Ben will be 35 in March.

MICHAEL JACKSON’s daughter PARIS thinks he was murdered. When asked who did it, she said “a lot of people.” And she added that she’s out for justice, but, quote, “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way.”

Hey, we have another LUKE BRYAN injury to talk about . . . but it’s not serious. He messed up his leg learning how to kitesurf when he was down in Mexico. He told CMT, “When you start learning how to kitesurf, it’s like God reaches down and jerks you out of the water.” Somewhere in the process he fell on his backside and hurt his leg. “That’s just how I roll. I’m just clumsy enough.” Meanwhile, Luke wanted to get creative while announcing the details of his “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” tour . . . so he released a video where he’s playing a Duck Hunt video game and trying to “score” his opening acts. He got Brett Eldredge for the entire tour . . . and Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis, and Granger Smith to open select shows. The tour kicks off May 5th in Nashville and runs into October. Sept. 6 — Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain – Sept. 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park

Jane Fonda and her boyfriend of 8 years, Richard Perry are quietly parting ways. They put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $13 million last week. When reached for comment, Perry said the two are still very close.” They reportedly met after Fonda had knee surgery in 2009. The home has four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of interior space, plus its own glass elevator.

TRACE ADKINS is gearing up for a big year. He’s launching a tour on February 4th in Orlando, Florida. That’ll be in support of his new album, “Something’s Going On”, which will be released March 31st. The first single is called “Watered Down”, and that’s supposed to be out March 13th.

LADY ANTEBELLUM performed their new single “You Look Good” on yesterday’s “Ellen”. And then, CHARLES KELLEY took one for the team and got soaked by water balloons during a game of “Oops! My Water Broke”. They will be on “Jimmy Kimmel” tonight.

If you pick up the latest issue of SELF magazine – CARRIE UNDERWOOD is sharing some tips on how to be a vegetarian.