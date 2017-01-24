JANUARY 24, 2017

31 years. That’s how long STEDMAN GRAHAM has been with OPRAH WINFREY. He’s obviously a patient man, but patience has limits . . . and those limits have apparently been REACHED. Radar Online says they had an “explosive fight” over the holidays, and he told her she either walks that aisle or he’s GONE. A source says, “He’s bitter and humiliated after waiting decades for Oprah’s hand in marriage. He told her that he either wants a wedding in the very near future, or he’s jumping back into the dating scene.” And it might have WORKED, because the source says, “After their fight, Oprah apologized to him and said they’d marry soon, and she’ll give him a big chunk of her fortune.” Oprah and Stedman were engaged in the early ’90s, but they kind of blew it off, mainly because Oprah has never wanted to get married. A few years ago she said, “He’s a traditional man and this is a very untraditional relationship”

Former president GEORGE H.W. BUSH and his wife BARBARA are on the mend. Barbara left the hospital Monday, after being treated for bronchitis. And George could be home by Friday. He was hospitalized for pneumonia and shortness of breath. He’s 92, she’s 91.

For what appears to be the second time in a little over a month, SCOTT BAIO has been ATTACKED for supporting PRESIDENT TRUMP. It happened Friday night as he was heading into a Trump victory ball. The crisis was averted. But later on, Scott and his wife were approached by another group, and this time they had to be, “extracted by the police.” It was just last month that Scott was attacked by the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith at an elementary school function.

ROD STEWART and CYNDI LAUPER are hitting the road together this summer. From July 6th through August 12th.

Now that LADY ANTEBELLUM is back, they’re talking a little more about why they needed to go on hiatus in the first place. Interestingly they still hung out together, they just stopped the day-to-day stuff of being a band. HILLARY SCOTT says, “We got to go and be inspired by just living life, by doing whatever passion projects we wanted to chase. We went to some live shows, like ADELE and STEVIE NICKS. We found different opportunities to find inspiration.” And that was the key. DAVE HAYWOOD says, “We got to reset and figure out how to get back in the writing room and start like we did in 2006 . . . with that kind of excitement and innocence and write that way.” CHARLES KELLEY said they also wanted to give US a break from THEM. “It may have seemed odd to everybody outside, but we knew. We just needed this time away so we could give the fans a little break from us too, you know?”

MEL GIBSON’s girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy. His name is Lars, and he’s Mel’s NINTH kid

It’s a girl for Rudy . . . .Cosby Show’s Keshia Knight Pulliam — has given birth to a daughter named Ella Grace. Pulliam, 37, announced her pregnancy in July via Instagram. Days later, Pulliam’s husband of six months Ed Hartwell filed for divorce and demanded a paternity test from the actress.

A remake of the CLINT EASTWOOD classic “Every Which Way But Loose” is in the works.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, found love on The Voice and now they’re getting a bonus! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.” “The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” said the source. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts”. A source said execs are still hoping, now more than ever, the two will get engaged on-air!

LUKE BRYAN posted a message to the people of his home state of Georgia affected by the recent storms. He wrote, “Praying for Albany and all of South Georgia. My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones.” He’s agreed to perform at a concert in Albany, Georgia to benefit the victims. COLE SWINDELL and former “American Idol” champ PHILLIP PHILLIPS are also onboard. No date yet.

Plenty of craziness on The Bachelor last night – Nick had the girls join him on a farm and they had to shovel cow manure. Corrine continues to be the crazy one, threatening to punch another girl in the face.

Even if you’re the biggest “Big Bang Theory” fan, there’s something you probably haven’t seen on the show before. Leonard is married to Penny- and he loves his glasses. But his glasses don’t have any lenses. He said they rehearsed the first episode for about a week and a half, and when they started to shoot, they said, ‘Well, you’re gonna take your glasses off, right?’ He said, ‘No, I want Leonard to wear glasses.’ When he talks to Sheldon he has to look up and when he did that, his lenses were catching the light. So he popped out the lenses.

BRANTLEY GILBERT celebrated five years of sobriety back in December . . . but he’ll never forget early in his career when the alcohol and pills almost killed him. His liver and kidneys were in such bad shape he developed pancreatitis, ended up in the hospital, and eventually went to rehab. But he wanted to check out of there way too soon, so the counselors asked KEITH URBAN to pay him a visit. As a musician and a recovering addict , Keith asked him what his fears were about being a performer who doesn’t drink, and Brantley said “I told him, I don’t think I can do my job. I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being [messed] up.'” Keith admitted that it was frightening at first but after a while he became a better performer and writer. He also said his life was more fun, he was a better husband, and a better man without drugs and alcohol. Brantley says, “If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore. I’d probably be dead. I’m more comfortable in my own skin, and before, I needed a drink to get there.”

MARY LOU RETTON! is 49

Lonestar drummer Keech Rainwater is 54

YAKOV SMIRNOFF! is 66

NEIL DIAMOND! is 76

Ray Stevens is 78