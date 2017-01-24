Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley Welcome a Baby Boy

It’s a boy! Congratulations to Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley on the arrival of their first child.

The couple gave birth to Asher James Mooney today (Jan. 24) and took to Instagram to share the news with friends and fans.

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child,” Shay wrote in his post. “I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

NCD offers our congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo courtesy Shay Mooney Instagram

Headlines