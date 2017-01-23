Watch Cassadee Pope Perform “Kisses at Airports” on the Hallmark Channel

Posted on

As Cassadee Pope gears up for the Grammys in three weeks (she’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You” with Chris Young), she stopped by the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family to chat with the hosts and perform an acoustic version of “Kisses at Airports.” The tune, which was written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Chase McGill, is featured on Cassadee’s 2016 EP, Summer.

Check out Cassadee’s performance below, and be sure to keep an eye out for her at the Grammys on Feb. 12.

Blogs

JANUARY 23, 2017

LUKE BRYAN found out he’ll be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51. He was so excited he put on a pair of sunglasses and posted a video about it.   CHRIS YOUNG thinks Vince Gill is the nicest guy in the world . . . and it’s not just because he agreed to…

JANUARY 20, 2017

Miguel Ferrer, who had played Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012 and co-starred with Jill Hennessy on CBS’ Crossing Jordan, died yesterday of cancer. He was 61.   DONALD TRUMP is promising to make America great for ALL Americans. And the rumor is he can prove his sincerity tonight . . . by…

Headlines