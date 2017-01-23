I Care for Kids Radiothon for Penn State Children’s Hospital & CMN Hershey

Posted on

I Care For Kids 2017 Radiothon

Live March 3rd & 4th from 6am to 7pm
to benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital

I 105 is very excited and privileged to be a part of this event again this year to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. It is a great event for this community as every dollar we receive will stay right here in our community. We hope you’ll be a part of it again this year.

Thank You for your support!

 HOW YOU CAN HELP:

-Donate during the event: call 1-877-543-7365.

Donate online now! You don’t have to wait until Radiothon, make your donation online at www.cmnhershey.org.

Set up your own Radithon fundraising page. Share the link via email and social media and ask your family and friends to make a donation.

Bring your donation to the Turkey Hill Experience on March 3-4 and join the fun between 6am-7pm!

Radiothon presented by Giant Food Stores

Giant

Hosted by the Turkey Hill Experience

301 Linden Street, Columbia

