The boys from Old Dominion—Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi—stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (Jan. 20) to perform “Song for Another Time,” the third single from their debut album, Meat and Candy.

The tune, which was co-written by Matthew, Trevor, Brad and Matt Jenkins, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in December 2016.

Watch Old Dominion’s performance below.