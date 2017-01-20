JANUARY 20, 2017

Miguel Ferrer, who had played Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012 and co-starred with Jill Hennessy on CBS’ Crossing Jordan, died yesterday of cancer. He was 61.

DONALD TRUMP is promising to make America great for ALL Americans. And the rumor is he can prove his sincerity tonight . . . by DANCING WITH CAITLYN JENNER. The “New York Post” claims that his advisers are prodding him to do just that. As awesome as that sounds, it’s probably not true. Caitlyn’s rep says, “This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. Whatever the case, Caitlyn arrived in Washington yesterday.

LADY ANTEBELLUM is back. They released a new song called “You Look Good” . . . their new album “Heart Break” will be out June 9th . . . and their world tour will kick-off May 26th.

DIERKS BENTLEY sat in an ice bath for 15 minutes before last night’s concert in Dayton, Ohio. He did it to clear his brain and strengthen his immune system.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is putting an end to his Hmarriage. The star filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer after 22 years of marriage. He is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also willing to give spousal support to Sara.

JUSTIN MOORE is going to be a dad . . . again. He and his wife Kate posted the happy news that they’re having their fourth child in June – and that their three daughters are super excited as they are. Meanwhile, Justin released the video to his song, “Somebody Else Will”. He says it takes place in a VIP underground club that has a futuristic / neon vibe – doesn’t really sound country .. . . . . .

Brantley Gilbert is 32

Melissa Rivers is 49

Rainn Wilson is 51

John Michael Montgomery is 52

Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin is 87. Second man on the moon

Arte Johnson is 88