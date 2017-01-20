Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda to Present Lily Tomlin With SAG Award Lifetime Achievement Honor

Posted on

The fashions and hairstyles of the 1980 film 9 to 5 may have dated over the last 37 years, but the bond that the film’s stars—Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin—formed on set have not.

The 9 to 5 stars will reunite at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29 as Dolly and Jane present Lily with the SAG Life Achievement Award. Following in the footsteps of thespian luminaries Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Carol Burnett and more, Lily has been named the 53rd recipient of the SAG’s highest tribute for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

The 23rd annual SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

 

 

photo courtesy of Webster PR

Blogs

JANUARY 20, 2017

Miguel Ferrer, who had played Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012 and co-starred with Jill Hennessy on CBS’ Crossing Jordan, died yesterday of cancer. He was 61.   DONALD TRUMP is promising to make America great for ALL Americans. And the rumor is he can prove his sincerity tonight . . . by…

JANUARY 19, 2017

Will & Grace is making a comeback. NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. After this announcement, STEVE CARELL Tweeted, “Breaking News: ‘The Office’ returning to NBC.”  But then he sent out…

Headlines