Win Tickets to the Great American Outdoor Show

The Great American Outdoor Show presented by My Outdoor TV

February 4-12 in Harrisburg

Check out the World’s Largest Outdoor Show with over 650,000 Square Feet of Guns, Hunting, Fishing and Archery, over 1,000 Outdoor Exhibitors, over 200 Seminars from Top Pros, nearly 500 Hunting & Fishing Outfitters, packed with Events and Entertainment for All Ages!

Get your ticket today at www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

Don’t miss The NRA Country Concert at the Great American Outdoor Show featuring Dustin Lynch and Granger Smith with special guest Tara Thompson on Saturday, February 11, 2017. For tickets, go to greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

Keep listening for your chances to win tickets from the Big I 105!