Throwback Thursday: In Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday Today, Check Out 25 “Country Weekly” Magazine Covers Featuring the Icon

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st birthday today (Jan. 19). In honor of the momentous occasion, we’re throwing it back on Thursday with a gallery of 25 Country Weekly magazines in which Dolly graced the cover.
Happy viewing.
Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st birthday today (Jan. 19). In honor of the momentous occasion, we’re throwing it back on Thursday with a gallery of 25 Country Weekly magazines in which Dolly graced the cover.
Happy viewing.
Will & Grace is making a comeback. NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. After this announcement, STEVE CARELL Tweeted, “Breaking News: ‘The Office’ returning to NBC.” But then he sent out…
ANGELINA JOLIE has another family issue on her hands. The birth mother of 12-year-old ZAHARA is apparently asking to speak with her daughter. The woman claims she doesn’t want Zahara back . . . or any money or anything from Angelina . . . she just wants to be able to call Zahara and talk…