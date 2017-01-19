JANUARY 19, 2017

Will & Grace is making a comeback. NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. After this announcement, STEVE CARELL Tweeted, “Breaking News: ‘The Office’ returning to NBC.” But then he sent out another saying “Wait, sorry. I meant ‘Will & Grace’. (Typo).” Some uptight fans got mad at him.

The first round of performers for this year’s Grammys have been announced, and they are: John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Carrie and Keith will take the stage together, where they’ll probably perform their duet “The Fighter”.

A tour bus and trailer belonging to the ELI YOUNG BAND was destroyed in a fire near Topeka, Kansas the other night. None of the band members were on board, and the bus driver managed to escape without injury. Unfortunately, all of the electronic and sound equipment on board was also destroyed. No word yet on what caused the fire. The band posted video of the bus and trailer up in flames, and wrote, “We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace. It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe.” They were able to scramble together some equipment because they ARE still going to make their shows tomorrow night in Minnesota . . . and Saturday in North Dakota.

BLAKE SHELTON does the exact same thing every time one of his songs goes to Number One. He calls his momma. Happened the other day when he found out “A Guy With a Girl” topped the “Billboard” Country Airplay Chart.

Brad Pitt is NOT moving in with Kate Hudson, despite what the cover of Star says – that they’re moving in together.

DRAKE and JENNIFER LOPEZ had a date night on Tuesday. And sources say that yes, he’s met her KIDS. Jennifer still won’t say they’re in a relationship, but she did admit they did a song together.

There’s no place like Judy Garland‘s childhood home in Lancaster, Calif for $550,000. Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922 in Grand Rapids, Minn., and her family headed west in 1926. In search of the limelight, she, her father Frank, mother Ethel, and older sisters Mary Jane and Virginia settled in Southern California in the late 1920s. Her dad intended to buy a theater where his three daughters could sing and dance.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS:

Favorite Movie of the Year/Family Movie of the Year: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedy Movie: “Bad Moms”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Drama Movie: “Me Before You”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”

Favorite Action Actor / Actress: Robert Downey Jr. and Margot Robbie

Favorite Movie Thriller: “The Girl on the Train”

TV Awards:

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite TV Comedy Actor: Jim Parsons . . . from “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite TV Comedy Actress: Sofia Vergara . . . from “Modern Family”

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite TV Drama Actor: Justin Chambers . . . from “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite TV Drama Actress: Priyanka Chopra . . . from “Quantico”

Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”

Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”

Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”

Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”

Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist/Pop Artis: Britney Spears

Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake

Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest”, Blake Shelton

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Male / Female Country Artist: Blake Shelton / Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town (and speaking of LBT – they unveiled the cover and track listing of their album “The Breaker”, which drops February 24th.)

Season 4 of “American Crime Story” will be about the MONICA LEWINSKY scandal. Of course, Season 2 hasn’t even aired yet, so that’s a ways off.

If you like traditional country, then you should check out MARTY STUART’s new song, “Whole Lotta Highway (With A Million Miles to Go)”–on his new album “Way Out West”, which will be out March 10th.

Peter Fonda is saying that after 60 years on-screen, Jack Nicholson is retiring. His last film actually was in 2010. Peter said only a role that he is incredibly passionate about would lure him back.

The movie “A Dog’s Purpose” is under fire after TMZ posted video of trainers trying to force a German shepherd into a tank of turbulent water against its will. But the producers say everything was above board, and the dog wasn’t abused.

Dolly Parton is 71 – Jodie Sweetin (Full House/Fuller House) is 35 – Shawn Johnson is 25