JANUARY 18, 2017

ANGELINA JOLIE has another family issue on her hands. The birth mother of 12-year-old ZAHARA is apparently asking to speak with her daughter. The woman claims she doesn’t want Zahara back . . . or any money or anything from Angelina . . . she just wants to be able to call Zahara and talk to her occasionally. She lives in a rural town in central Ethiopia, and has had no contact with Zahara since she gave her up for adoption in 2005 when she was six months old. Originally, Angelina was told that Zahara was an orphan, but the mother came forward in 2007. She says she gave her up because she got pregnant at 19 after being raped . . . and was too poor to care for her. She says the baby got sick, and probably would’ve died if she kept her. Angelina hasn’t commented. And honestly, she probably won’t.

Word has it that LADY GAGA is taking on the Big Game Halftime Show next month . . . ALONE. That reverses a trend of having a headliner, and a few additional guests. The last act to do the show solo was THE WHO in 2010. Meanwhile, there was a report that the NFL was banning Gaga from making any kind of political statements during the show . . . but the league is denying it. Gaga is practicing in a tent that she built in her backyard. And she says she’s “training” for it every day.

Billionaire Steve Wynn is running thins for the Trump inauguration and asked GARTH BROOKS to be a part of it. Garth was open to the idea, but he had a possible conflict. So he left it up to karma – said ‘if Cincinnati [sells out] two weekends instead of one, then we’re out’. Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends, so he was knocked out of the inauguration gig. He also made it clear that he will NOT take sides when it comes to politics. He prefers to spread the love to everyone. His advice –“I’ll tell you with this whole presidential thing: We got one going out. Pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together. Love, unity . . . that’s what it’s all about. We can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country. And may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”

Next time DIERK BENTLEY comes to town. Buy tickets, arrive early for tailgating . . . and then keep your eyes peeled for Dierks pulling up in his Jeep. He loves tailgating with his fans, and even has a routine planned out. He says, “There’s a little bit of a science to it where you pull up somewhere, the people freak out, you hang out, maybe sip on a beer or something and kind of take some pictures. And then you see more people coming, and you gotta kind of go before people start blocking the car . . . and you get to another spot and repeat the process. While we’re on the subject: COLE SWINDELL dodged a huge bullet when Dierks decided to go solo for his annual Polar Plunge. As you know, the opening acts usually have joined him, and this year it would have been Cole and JON PARDI. Cole said, “That was the only thing I was not looking forward to about touring with him . . . and I got to get out of it, somehow. [But] he’ll get me back, somehow, so I better hush.”

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®, will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8:00 PM on CBS. This will mark the first time the show will broadcast from T-Mobile Arena. No word on who will be hosting.

CHRIS LANE will be doing a “surprise concert” on next Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”. He’ll be performing his current single, “For Her”.

BRANTLEY GILBERT previewed a new song called “Rockin’ Chairs” at an industry party in L.A. It’s one of the songs on his new album “The Devil Don’t Sleep”, which is out January 27th.

THOMAS RHETT hasn’t even started his “2017 Home Team Tour” and he’s already extending it. He announced several new cities, but not the corresponding dates. At this point, the closest to us would be DC.

Mark Collie is 61. He’s Frankie Gray on “Nashville”. Mark’s biggest country hit was “Even the Man In The Moon is Cryin'”. He’s also written songs for Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and George Jones.

Kevin Costner is 62.