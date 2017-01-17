Zac Brown Band at Hersheypark Stadium on September 3rd

ZAC BROWN BAND

2017 Welcome Home Tour

Sunday, September 3rd at Hersheypark Stadium

Tickets on sale Friday, January 20th at 12pm • www.ticketmaster.com

www.hersheyentertainment.com

Three-time GRAMMY winners and multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band have become one of music’s most heralded acts. Their latest platinum-certified album ‘JEKYLL + HYDE,’ out now on Southern Ground Artists/John Varvatos Records/Big Machine Label Group/Republic Records, marks the band’s third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. Together with their four platinum-selling albums, ‘JEKYLL + HYDE,’ ‘Uncaged,’ ‘You Get What You Give,’ and ‘The Foundation,’ and their 2013 project ‘The Grohl Sessions Vol. 1,’ the band has sold over eight million albums to date. The band has earned a historic series of fifteen #1 hit radio singles and became only the second artist to top both the country and active rock formats. “Homegrown”, the band’s first single off of ‘JEKYLL + HYDE,’ earned the title of the “No. 1 most-heard song of 2015” according to Mediabase.Zac Brown Band is: Zac Brown (vocals/guitar), Jimmy De Martini (vocals/violin/guitar), John Driskell Hopkins (vocals/guitar/banjo/ukulele), Coy Bowles (vocals/keys/guitar), Clay Cook (vocals/guitar/keys), Chris Fryar (drums), Daniel de los Reyes (percussion) and Matt Mangano (bass).Zac Brown Band is managed by ROAR, a Beverly Hills-based artist and brand management company. The band is also represented by CAA, public relations firm Shore Fire Media and strategic digital marketing agency Girlilla Marketing. Additional information can be found at ZacBrownBand.com.