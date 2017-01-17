JANUARY 17, 2017

January 8th would have been ELVIS PRESLEY’s 82nd birthday. And as usual, there was a birthday celebration at Graceland in Memphis. But the most surprising guest of all that day was . . . ELVIS HIMSELF. There’s a picture from the festivities where you can see a burly guy with a white beard and mustache. He’s wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses. And people think he’s actually The King. There’s a Facebook page called Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive and when the picture was posted there, a lot of people decided that this guy is exactly what Elvis would look like if he were alive today. They also think there are security guards in the background keeping tabs on him.

Last year,OPRAH WINFREY told us about how she loves bread. But there’s something she loves even more . . . SOUP. And not any particular kind apparently, just soup in general. Her love affair with soup started back when she was a poor child. Her mom was so poor that Oprah had to pour grape Kool-Aid over her cereal because they couldn’t afford milk. Of course, Oprah is less broke now. She has $2.9 billion and has a big bowl of soup almost every day for lunch . . . and her new cookbook “Food, Health, and Happiness”, starts off with 19 soup recipes.

Last year in the Archie Comics, they made Jughead seem more interested in food than anything else. But in the upcoming CW show “Riverdale”, that won’t be the case. COLE SPROUSE is playing Jughead, and he says, “He’ll have romances with women . . . and burgers.”

LEE GREENWOOD was asked why he agreed to perform at DONALD TRUMP’s inauguration. He said it’s about the change of power in Washington . . . and considers it a great honor.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy. He now joins big sisters Naleigh and Adalaide, whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Meanwhile the rumor is that Drake wants to take his relationship with 47-year-old Jennifer Lopez to the next level. Drake is hoping to start a family with JLo in the near future, but his new lady love doesn’t exactly have babies on the brain. Jennifer is already mom to twins Max and Emme, 8, and is content with her pair. “She’s done having babies,” asource said. “But Drake’s at a point in his life where he wants it all — a hot partner and the kids. It’s causing problems.”

CHRISTOPHER REEVE’s costume from the 1978 “Superman” movie is being auctioned off. The opening bid is $40,000.

Lady Gaga has come up with the elaborate, and somewhat dangerous, idea to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome in Houston as part of her spectacular halftime show for the Big Game on Feb. 5. Lawyers and technicians alike are trying to figure out how to make her ambitious plan work. Although insiders say “her team is worried” about technical and safety issues , she is “all for it” and “pushing to do it.” “They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” or “airlifting” the her onto the Stadium. The stadium has a state-of-the-art, see-through retractable “fabric roof” that can open in just seven minutes. If they can pull it off at all — the safer option might be doing the stunt as part of a pretaped commercial in the lead-up to the game, “depending on what they actually figure out is doable.”

KACEY MUSGRAVES posted a picture of herself, eating a pizza in bed . . . . . and a satisfied look on her face.

Kid Rock is 46

Jim Carrey is 55

Betty White is 95