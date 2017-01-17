Chris Lane Marks “The Bachelor” Off His Bucket List

If you follow Chris Lane on social media, you know he is a die-hard fan of the ABC reality show The Bachelor, and he doesn’t miss an episode. However, this season may be a little different for the “Fix” singer. Not only will Chris tune in to see the latest bachelor, Nick Viall, date 25 women at one time, but he will also be making an appearance on an upcoming episode.

“It’s no secret one of my favorite shows is The Bachelor/Bachelorette . . . so this was definitely a bucket-list opportunity that I could never pass up,” Chris said in a statement. “The crew, Nick [Viall] and his date were a lot of fun to work with and the sold-out crowd was amazing. Definitely a highlight of the year!”

In the episode, a romantic dinner leads to a surprise concert by Chris, who will perform his current single, “For Her,” during the one-on-one date. Chris’ episode is scheduled to air Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Nick Viall, who has appeared on The Bachelorette two times before—as runner-up on both Kaitlyn Bristowe’s and Andi Dorfman’s seasons—and tried to find love on Bachelor In Paradise, is trying a fourth time to find love on the reality television series. If it doesn’t work out this time, Nick may want to try finding love without the cameras.

Chris is so enamored with the show that he even posted a photo of himself on Instagram, accepting a rose from The Bachelorette alum Vinny Ventiera (JoJo Fletcher’s season). Now that’s dedication . . . or obsession.

Thanks for the first impression rose @vinnyvinsane 😂😂 #bachelor #bachelorette #bachelornation A photo posted by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:06pm PST