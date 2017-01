Jordan is working on being in the USMC for 6 years this coming April. December 2016 he returned from a 6 month deployment. While deployed his youngest daughter was born on his birthday. Jordan is the kindest man and would do anything he could to help others. He loves serving his country and still making time to be a family man to 4 kids. I’m so blessed this man came into my life. The kids, myself and many others are so proud of him.

Nominated by: Amanda Zwally- wife