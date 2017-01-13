Jason Aldean Launches New 33-City “They Don’t Know Tour” With Chris Young & Kane Brown

Posted on

Jason Aldean announced today (Jan. 13) that he’ll be heading back out on the road in April with the launch of his new They Don’t Know Tour. The 33-city tour kicks off on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, and makes stops in Chicago, Toronto, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego, among others.

Joining the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year on the trek will be former tourmate Chris Young as well as Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Tickets for the first dates will be available beginning Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. on JasonAldean.com and LiveNation.com.

Jason Aldean They Don’t Know Tour (Cities With Partial Date List)

Month Date Location
April 27 Toledo, OH

April 28 Ft Wayne, IN

TBD Green Bay, WI

TBD Charleston, WV

TBD Cleveland, OH

TBD Chicago, IL

May 18 Providence, RI

May 19 Uncasville, CT

May 20 Uncasville, CT

TBD Toronto, ON

TBD Darien Center, NY

TBD Wantagh, NY

TBD Charlotte, NC

TBD Indianapolis, IN

TBD St. Louis, MO

TBD Cincinnati, OH

TBD Birmingham, AL

TBD Jacksonville, FL

TBD Tampa, FL

TBD W.Palm Beach, FL

TBD Philadelphia, PA

TBD Washington, DC

TBD Virginia Beach, VA

TBD Raleigh, NC

TBD Holmdel, NJ

TBD Salt Lake City, UT

TBD Denver, CO

TBD Albuquerque, NM

TBD Spokane, WA

TBD Sacramento, CA

TBD Mtn. View, CA

TBD Los Angeles, CA

TBD San Diego, CA

TBD Anaheim, CA

Blogs

JANUARY 13, 2017

BRETT YOUNG is 36 years old, and was talking to “Billboard” about his song “Sleep Without You”, so they tried to get clever and asked if there’s anything he can’t “sleep without.” Here’s his answer, and I’m not changing a word: “I have the same blankie that I’ve had since childhood.  It’s, like, 30 years…

JANUARY 12, 2017

OneCountry.com did an Amazon search of CARRIE UNDERWOOD just to see how many things would come up for sale. They got 46,886 results.  So, they put together a page featuring a few weird things that you can actually purchase – even Carrie underwear featuring her name or likeness.  That page has other underwear options, like…

Headlines