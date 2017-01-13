JANUARY 13, 2017

BRETT YOUNG is 36 years old, and was talking to “Billboard” about his song “Sleep Without You”, so they tried to get clever and asked if there’s anything he can’t “sleep without.” Here’s his answer, and I’m not changing a word: “I have the same blankie that I’ve had since childhood. It’s, like, 30 years old, but I still sleep with it every night that I’m home. I don’t take it on the road anymore because it’s on its last legs. Honestly, if I get in my bed at home and it’s bunched in the covers or something, I freak out and turn the lights on until I can find it.”

Sunny Obama, one of the First Family’s dogs, bit an 18-year-old White House visitor who is a friend of one of the Obama girls on the cheek on Monday, after the young woman leaned down to pet and kiss the 4-year-old pup. The Portuguese Water Dog left a gash under the girl’s right eye, leading her to spend time in the president’s physician’s office. Portuguese Water Dogs are known to be extremely calm and not prone to attacks or aggression.

Little Big Town’s KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and her husband Stephen have adopted a baby girl, named Dolly Grace. They also have a nine-year-old daughter, Daisy. Kimberly posted a family photo on Facebook and wrote, “The new year brought our family new love.”

Tanya Tucker has postponed three tour dates after suffering a fractured vertebra and rib sustained during a fall. Tanya’s management said they do not expect her to undergo surgery, though her recovery process will be long.

LAUREN ALAINA’s next album “Road Less Traveled” will be out January 27th. It’s her first new album in five years

When Malia and Sasha Obama first arrived at the White House, they may have relied on the advice of their predecessors — another pair of sisters who knew a thing or two about growing up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Back then, Jenna and Barbara Bush penned a letter offering advice for the young Obama girls as their father took over the Oval Office. Eight years later, the twin daughters of President George W. Bush have once again reached out to the Obama sisters, this time offering advice on another transition: leaving the White House and moving on to civilian life. In their newest letter, published Thursday in Time magazine, Barbara and Jenna reminisce about meeting the then 7- and 10-year-old Obama girls at the White House on a cold November day. They gave them a tour of bedrooms that once belonged to them and showed them how to slide down the banister of the solarium. “In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all you had each other. Just like we did. Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First-Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years. Our greeter as 7-year-olds at our grandfather’s inauguration was Nancy, the White House florist, who ushered us in from the cold. She helped us make colorful bouquets of winter flowers for our grandparents’ bedside. Twenty years later, Nancy did the flowers for Jenna’s wedding. Cherish your own Nancy.—– And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to. Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter. You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House. You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents– who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”

Trace Adkins is 55

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 56