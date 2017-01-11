“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani the Next Country Couple to Get Engaged

Posted on

The people have spoken. And those people believe that Blake Shelton will be the next country artist to get down on one knee to propose to his pop-star girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

With a plethora of country engagements coming at the end of 2016, Nash Country Daily put together a poll to find out which country artist our readers think will be the next to get engaged. We picked eight country couples who are currently dating—some longer than others—and asked our readers to vote.

After thousands of votes were tallied, Blake and Gwen came out on top with 44.1% of the vote.

It was neck and neck in the early voting with Lindsay Ell and boyfriend Bobby Bones—who have only been dating a few months—giving the high-profile couple a run for their money. But Lindsay and Bobby ended up coming in second place with 30.4% of the vote.

Rounding out the Top 5: Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson (7.1%), Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd (6.5%) and Miranda Lambert and Anderson East (6.3%).

We’ll keep you posted when the news breaks. Thanks for voting.

next-country-music-couple-to-get-engaged-nash-country-daily-poll-2017-01-results

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

