JANUARY 11, 2017

President Obama teared up during an emotional acknowledgment of first lady Michelle Obama during his farewell address, telling her: “For the past twenty-five years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children; you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.” He praised his daughters for becoming “amazing” young women even as they “wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.” He said of Vice President Biden, who sat with his wife, Jill, alongside the president’s family, “You were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best, not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life”. Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father’s farewell address – stop wondering -she stayed in DC because she has an exam at school this morning.

AMAL CLOONEY hates when GEORGE tips excessively at restaurants. But he found a way around that. He just buys a bottle of his own high-end tequila, autographs it, and gives it to the waiter.

KEITH URBAN’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is currently #1 on FOUR different “Billboard” country songs charts.

Remember when KIP MOORE talked about taking a couple of months off from country music, and NOT even bringing his guitar? Well, he’s taking time off from his shirt too. He’s been posting pics of himself in various exotic locations, and is usually bare-chested.

“The Bachelor” spinoff “Happily Ever After” is returning and this time around it’s all about the twins. Haley and Emily Ferguson, who first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of the ABC reality show, will take the lead in ”The Twins: Happily Ever After?” which will premiere on March 20. The show will follow the twins as they say goodbye to living with their mom, and begin the journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.

Somebody vandalized MARIAH CAREY’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by putting a question mark after her name. But on the bright side, that New Year’s performance actually led to a spike in sales.

BON JOVI is holding a contest to pick opening acts.

SHANIA TWAIN is getting her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. It’ll open June 26th and will stay up for almost a full year.

HANK WILLIAMS JR. announced tour dates for 2017, starting with a February 3rd concert in West Wendover, Nevada. Shows are still being added.

DIERKS BENTLEY is opening his third Whiskey Row restaurant. Doors will open for the Gilbert, Arizona location on February 27th.

“James Corden” – Betty White and Khloe Kardashian.

NAOMI JUDD is 71