JANUARY 9, 2017

Meryl Streep got the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globe Awards last night, so she was given a lot of time to talk. She took about six minutes to basically bash DONALD TRUMP . . . even though she never said his name. She did talk about the one performance that “stunned” her. And it was Trump mocking the physical handicap of that “New York Times” reporter. She ended her speech with a nod to CARRIE FISHER, saying, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art.’ Thank you, friend.” “La La Land” was the night’s big winner, taking home SEVEN Globes. That’s the most for a movie EVER. The previous record of six goes all the way back to the ’70s, and was shared by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Midnight Express”. Fashion at the Golden Globes:

For starters, several women were wearing pantsuits. Some people thought it was a Hillary Clinton statement or a feminism thing.

A LOT of women went with a glimmering ‘liquid metal’ look.

As for the men, the dominating trend for the 74th year in a row was – black and white tuxedos.

Mel Gibson’s pregnant girlfriend Rosalind Ross showed off her baby bump – but Natalie Portman seemed to be hiding hers in a dress that some people are describing as looking a little like a mustard bottle.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a wedding gown, and she also had her hair up in a bun as a tribute to Carrie Fisher.

Carrie Underwood’s pink dress made E! Online and “USA Today’s” Worst Dressed lists.

The memorial service for Carrie and her mom DEBBIE REYNOLDS was held Thursday. But the burial was Friday. Only some of Carrie’s ashes were buried. Her brother Todd brought the rest with him in a giant Prozac pill. He said, “It was a porcelain antique Prozac pill from the ’50s that was one of Carrie’s prized possessions.”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD made a surprise appearance at last week’s Passion 2017 gathering in Atlanta. Somebody posted a video of her singing “Something In The Water” and the crowd is into it. A man by the name of Wesley Wildmon, with the American Family Association, says she shouldn’t have been there in the first place. He disagrees with her opinion about gay marriage. He’s probably basing this on an interview Carrie did in 2012 when she said that the church she and her husband MIKE FISHER attend is “gay-friendly.” She also said she can’t imagine being told she couldn’t marry someone she loves.

ALISON KRAUSS is releasing a solo album called “Windy City” on February 17th. It features her take on 10 classic songs from artists like Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee, and Glen Campbell.

NashCountryDaily.com listed the Top 20 Best-Selling Country Artists of all time. GARTH BROOKS is way out in front with 138 million albums sold. GEORGE STRAIT follows with 69 million, and SHANIA TWAIN is next with 48 million in U.S. sales.

Kenny Rogers, 47.5 million Alabama, 46.5 million Alan Jackson, 43.5 million Reba McEntire, 41 million Willie Nelson, 31.5 million Dixie Chicks, 30.5 million Linda Ronstadt, 30 million

Other interesting names include Taylor Swift at #12 with 26.5 million sold, Kenny Chesney at #13 with 25.5 million, Carrie Underwood at #18 with 19 million copies sold, and Rascal Flatts at #19 with 18.5 million. There’s no doubt all four will move up the list as time goes on . . . especially Taylor, who’s only 27 years old, and Carrie, who’s 33.

Beyond a few shopping appearances and walking her dog in the woods, Hillary Clinton has kept out of the spotlight after the presidential election. But Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea made it to Broadway’s final showing of The Color Purple on Sunday evening and Hillary received a standing ovation multiple times when she and her family arrived at the show, and once more after the cast acknowledged her after the show concluded. The Clintons were bombarded for autographs and pictures during the intermission and eventually had to be ushered out of a side door when the show wrapped.

Zac Brown will receive the Artist Humanitarian Award at this year’s Country Radio Seminar. Brown’s own Camp Southern Ground is a non-profit camp serving children of all backgrounds with a special emphasis on individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), Asperger syndrome, Tourette’s syndrome and learning differences such as ADD / ADHD and dyslexia. The award, which was established in 1990 by the Country Radio Broadcasters, seeks to honor country music artists who have “exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career,”

Kate Middleton is 35

Crystal Gayle is 66