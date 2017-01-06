JANUARY 6, 2017

The “National Enquirer” says CAITLYN JENNER wants to do a nude photo shoot. A source says, “No one has worked harder than Cait to get the body she wants. Naturally, she wants to show it off.”

There’s a rumor that MEGYN KELLY could replace Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show, but the show denies it.

BIG & RICH and COWBOY TROY will be performing at the Great America Alliance Inaugural Gala. It’s happening the day before DONALD TRUMP’s inauguration in Washington D.C.

The White House swing set was hauled off the South Lawn Thursday, only a few weeks before Donald Trump moves in. The play structure was first brought in by the Obamas in 2009 for the president’s then 10- and 7-year-old daughters. Almost eight years later, the Obamas are donating the elaborate swings to charity. The structure has three swings, a tire swing, a slide, a fort, a climbing wall and climbing ropes. Obama called it “pretty spectacular.” On Thursday it was reported that Obama offered to keep the structure for the Trumps, but the president-elect declined.

KATE WINSLET and LEONARDO DICAPRIO locking lips on the deck of the ship in “Titanic” tops a poll of the 50 Best Movie Kisses of All Time. Here are some of the rest:

The spaghetti kiss at the restaurant in “Lady and the Tramp” Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in “Ghost”, just before Swayze “crosses over” Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on the fire escape in “Pretty Woman” Swayze and Jennifer Grey at the end of “Dirty Dancing” Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth in the snow in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” Kirsten Dunst kissing an upside-down Toby Maguire in “Spider-Man” Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard in the rain at the end of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable in “Gone With the Wind” Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in “The Empire Strikes Back”

. . and Michael Corleone’s kiss of DEATH to his brother Fredo in “The Godfather Part 2” came in at #45.

Cher will star in Flint, a TV movie based on the Flint, Mich., water crisis. Cher will portray a Flint resident whose family is impacted by the water crisis.

HUNTER HAYES performed a brand new song on yesterday’s “Good Morning America”. It’s called “All For You”, and it’s in the movie “Monster Trucks”, which opens next week.

It’s “a dog’s life”. JASON ALDEAN’s wife Brittany posted a clip where she’s walking through a store and pulling a wagon filled with their bulldog Bentley.

RODNEY CROWELL released the video to his song “It Ain’t Over Yet”. It features guest vocals from his ex-wife ROSANNE CASH. The song will be on Rodney’s new album “Close Ties”, which will be out March 31st.

Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on HBO: The documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”.

Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on NBC: Jimmy Fallon hosts “The 74th Golden Globe Awards”.

MSNBC says it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren to host a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour. Her show will air at 6 p.m. A lawyer, Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial.

David Bowie only discovered his cancer was terminal three months before he died. The film, David Bowie: The Last Five Years – due to air on BBC2 on Saturday night, a day before what would have been his 70th birthday – reveals that Bowie discovered his treatment was to be stopped while he was filming the music video for his final single, Lazarus.

“SNL’s” Kate McKinnon is 33