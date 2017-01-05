JANUARY 5, 2017

DRAKE and JENNIFER LOPEZ became a couple over the holidays, and RIHANNA isn’t happy about it. A source says, “Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J-Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt.”

There will be a public memorial for CARRIE FISHER and her mom DEBBIE REYNOLDS and the family reached out to Meryl Streep to give the main eulogy. Meryl played Carrie in the movie adaptation of her book “Postcards from the Edge”, and she was friends with Debbie, too. MARK HAMILL from “Star Wars” has also been mentioned as a possible speaker. Carrie and Debbie will be buried side-by-side at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burbank, in a private ceremony today. Although Carrie was cremated, only some of her ashes are being buried there. In related news, Carrie’s autopsy and toxicology reports have been put on “security hold,” meaning that they can’t be released to the public. There’s no word why, but it’s actually common with celebrity deaths, so it might not be a big deal.

It’s no secret that Fox News wanted to keep MEGYN KELLY and a new report claims they even offered her a $100 MILLION package to stay. Guess it wasn’t about the money. She never made a counter offer – because she’d already decided to leave Fox News. And even though we don’t know the terms of her deal with NBC, the Fox deal was reportedly “far higher financially.” There’s a lot of speculation about why Megyn is leaving Fox News, but on the surface it sounds like she wanted to free up her nights to spend more time with her family, and doing a daytime show on NBC was a better fit.

BRETT ELDREDGE posted video of a live snake that was waiting for him in the toilet of his hotel bathroom. Fortunately, he spotted it before getting into a compromising position. It was a big snake too, so he did exactly what you’d expect. He grabbed his phone and started filming it. This is what he said, “Here we are, it’s the morning. I was going to take a leak, start the day, that’s how you start the day. Then I walked in here and what do we have but a beautiful New Year’s snake.” The video cuts to someone, perhaps a hotel employee using a large stick to corral the reptile and take it out of the room.

Would you like DUSTIN LYNCH to flirt with you? Well, just make sure you’re near the stage when he performs “Seein’ Red” because that’s what’s on his mind. He says, “It’s got this infectious groove and melody with a great, sexy lyric. So I get to flirt with the girls a lot when I’m onstage singing this one.” Sadly, you’re not going to be the only one. Seems he’s developed a reputation.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have officially welcomed their tiny dancer, a little boy named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

NCIS star Pauley Perrette spent Christmas alone after dumping her fiancé, actor/bartender Thomas Arklie. She said she wanted to wait until a California law banning gay marriage was overturned. The two had been engaged since 2011 but haven’t been photographed in public for several months.

So if you and your spouse want to have some alone time together . . . . . do you tell the kids? Well Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman do – they say “mommy and daddy need to have kissy-kissy time.”

Sarah Jessica Parker got stuck in an elevator on Tuesday. She took an Instagram video inside the elevator as engineers tried to force open the door from the outside. The footage shows a hand poking through the elevator door and another holding a flashlight as the worker attempts to fix it and voices can be heard outside. Sarah became narrator, explaining what was happening. It isn’t known how long she spent in the elevator before it was fixed.

SNOOP DOGG gifted WILLIE NELSON with a Christmas sweater featuring a marijuana leaf and the words “Smoke Weed.” Willie was so proud that he posted a photo of himself wearing it, and thanked Snoop Dogg.

Carrie Ann Inaba is 49