Watch Thomas Rhett’s New Down-Home Video for “American Spirit”

Posted on

Thomas Rhett is kicking off the new year with a new video for “American Spirit.” Written by Thomas Rhett, Jaren Johnston and Chris DeStefano, the tune appears on the deluxe edition of TR’s 2015 album, Tangled Up.

“‘American Spirit’ is one of my favorite songs to sit down and play on an acoustic guitar,” said Thomas Rhett. “So, I knew I wanted to make a video for it . . . just to share with our fans. I knew I wanted it to be simple and something that would pull on the heartstrings and I think it’s the perfect blend of that.”

Shot outside of Nashville, the video for “American Spirit” features Thomas Rhett kicking back with his guitar and enjoying some down-home activities—including riding a four-wheeler and playing with his dogs—while footage from his past concerts is interspersed.

Check it out below.

