Jessie James Decker Rings in the New Year With Style

She may be known for her current single, “Lights Down Low,” her sexy new video with husband Eric Decker, the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On or as co-host of CMT’s Redneck Island with Steve Austin, but Jessie James Decker is closing out 2016 just like the rest of us—with a glass of wine and plans to make her resolution last more than three weeks.

The “Lights Down Low” singer sat down with Nash Country Daily to talk about her New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions for 2017.

What is your New Year’s resolution?
“I make New Year’s resolutions like everyone else does. I do the ‘I’m gonna workout, get toned and lose weight and get better and get a more muscular, bigger butt’ and then I give up like three weeks later. But maybe this year I will not.”

What are your plans for New Year’s Eve?
“We don’t really have a  big kind of thing we do for New Year’s. My family is so big on Christmas that we like blow it all out during Christmas and then everyone is just like pooped out by New Year’s. But my husband and I will probably have a glass of wine and watch some fireworks and ring in the New Year together watching the countdown on TV.”

DECEMBER 30, 2016

