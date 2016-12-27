Watch Miranda Lambert’s Heartwarming Performance of “The House That Built Me”

Posted on

The holidays would not have been the same without a special performance from one of country’s leading ladies, Miranda Lambert. Two days before Christmas (Dec.23), Miranda took part in the 18th annual A Home for the Holidays TV special on CBS.

Miranda headlined the show, performing her 2010 hit single “The House That Built Me,” as well as “Pushin’ Time” and “Keeper of the Flame” from her current album, The Weight of These Wings. Joining Miranda for the pre-taped program were artists LL Cool J, Trace Adkins, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten.

A Home for the Holidays helps brings awareness to children in foster care by highlighting heartwarming adoption stories with special star-studded performances.

“I hope this special can change some lives tonight in that they can sing the ‘House That Built Me’ in a couple of years because they have a home to call home,” Miranda said.

Miranda released her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, in November, which features the singles “Vice” and “We Should Be Friends.” Kicking off the new year, Miranda will be headlining the Highway Vagabond Tour, which begins Jan. 26 in Evansville, Ind.

Watch Miranda’s moving version of “House That Built Me.”

Blogs

DECEMBER 21, 2016

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten…

DECEMBER 20, 2016

As Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle return to work this week after spending some time together in London, insiders are saying the couple’s romance has intensified. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” one source said. Meghan and Harry began dating after they met in…

Headlines