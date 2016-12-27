Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and Wife Jenna Reveal Gender of Baby No. 2 in the Cutest Way

Engagements and baby announcements are running rampant in country music this holiday season. On Christmas Day, Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves announced their engagements and Ashley Monroe announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Yesterday (Dec. 26), Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and his wife Jenna joined in the fun by announcing that they are expecting their second child and revelaed the baby’s gender—a girl—in the cutest way.

The new baby girl will join big brother Jett in the family, making the Liles household a family of four. On Christmas morning, Jett got one heck of a present from his parents. Stephen and Jenna had Jett open a box that contained a helium balloon—which floated out of the box—revealing the baby’s gender.

“We could have found out the sex of the baby [before now], but it was worth the wait. We couldn’t be more excited. We haven’t decided the name yet. We both come from big families and are excited to start our own big family,” said Stephen in a statement.

Not only will 2017 bring a new baby for Stephen, but Love and Theft have also signed with a new label, Curb Records, and released their new single, “Candyland,” which will get a big push at the beginning of next year.

We’re looking forward to big things from Love and Theft in the new year. Congratulations to the growing family.

Watch how Stephen and Jenna revealed the gender of their baby to 3-year-old Jett.