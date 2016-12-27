Actress and Writer Carrie Fisher has Died

Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” has died at age 60, her daughter’s publicist says.
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” has died at age 60, her daughter’s publicist says.
Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten…
As Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle return to work this week after spending some time together in London, insiders are saying the couple’s romance has intensified. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” one source said. Meghan and Harry began dating after they met in…