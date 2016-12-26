Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

Posted on

It’s time to rewind and take a look back at the 15 Top Videos from 2016. Enjoy!

15. “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – Justin Moore

Director: Shane Drake

14. “Wanna Be That Song” – Brett Eldredge

Director: Dustin Riker

13. “’80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

Director: Alon Isocianu

12. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi

Director: Jim Wright

11. Wasted Time” – Keith Urban

Director: John Urbano

10. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

9. “Brace for Impact” – Sturgill Simpson

Director: Matt Mahurin

8. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

7. “Unlove You” – Jennifer Nettles

Director: Trey Fanjoy

6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

5. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristen Barlowe

4. “Mayday” – Cam

Director: Daniel Carberry

3. “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

2. “Star of the Show” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

1. “Forever Country” – Various Artists

Director: Joseph Kahn

Blogs

DECEMBER 21, 2016

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten…

DECEMBER 20, 2016

As Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle return to work this week after spending some time together in London, insiders are saying the couple’s romance has intensified. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” one source said. Meghan and Harry began dating after they met in…

Headlines