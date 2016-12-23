“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” the Best Country Album of 2016

Posted on

It turns out, honesty is the best policy, at least when it comes to the best country album of 2016.

Nash Country Daily nominated 10 albums, and then we asked you—our readers—to vote for the best country album of 2016. And vote you did.

After casting thousands of ballots, one album reigned supreme: Blake Shelton’s If I’m Honest, which garnered 50 percent of the vote.

If I’m Honest, Blake’s 10th studio album, dropped in May and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album has also produced three Top 10 singles, including “Came Here to Forget,” which reached No. 1.

Rounding out the Top 5 in our Best Album Vote: Keith Urban’s Ripcord (16%), Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings (14%), Brandy Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town (7%) and Loretta Lynn’s Full Circle (4%).

Thanks for voting and don’t forget to vote for NCD’s Best Single of 2016 now.

nash-country-daily-reader-poll-best-country-album-2016-chart-final

Blogs

DECEMBER 21, 2016

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten…

DECEMBER 20, 2016

As Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle return to work this week after spending some time together in London, insiders are saying the couple’s romance has intensified. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” one source said. Meghan and Harry began dating after they met in…

Headlines