Check Out How Some of Your Favorite Country Stars Decorated Their Christmas Trees, Including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Lindsay Ell & More

Posted on

Christmas is almost here, and it looks like many of our favorite country stars are in a festive mood. Take a gander at how Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Charlie Daniels and more decorated their Christmas trees this year.

All images via Twitter

Blogs

DECEMBER 21, 2016

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten…

DECEMBER 20, 2016

As Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle return to work this week after spending some time together in London, insiders are saying the couple’s romance has intensified. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before,” one source said. Meghan and Harry began dating after they met in…

Headlines