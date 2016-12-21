Submit your Recipes for Cooking with Casey, Volume 26!

A Taste of Pennsylvania: Cooking with Casey, Volume 26 is in the works!

Every year, Casey asks for your help by submitting your favorite recipes for inclusion in the next cookbook. If you have a favorite recipe, send it to Casey today using either of these 3 options:

1. Fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

2. Email your recipe to Casey directly by sending it to Casey.Allyn@cumulus.com

3. Mailing a copy of your recipe to Casey:

WIOV Radio

1060 South State Street, Suite B

Ephrata, PA 17522

Your opportunity to pickup a FREE, signed copy of the cookbook will begin in early April. As always, we will make every attempt to include as many recipes as possible in the 2017 cookbook. By submitting a recipe, you give WIOV and Cumulus Media permission to publish it, along with your name and hometown, in a future edition of the cookbook.