SGT Kyle Pagerly

Posted on

sgt-kyle-pagerly

My son Kyle is truly my hero. At age 28, after serving two tours overseas (Iraq and Kosovo) with the 744th MP Battalion, he became a Berks County K9 Deputy Sheriff and a part time police officer . Kyle was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant with the US Marshall’s task force on June 29,2011. Leaving behind his family, his wife, his unborn daughter and his K9 partner Jynx. Kyle is truly missed by his family and friends and will live on in all our lives.

Nominated by: Michelle Moyer, mother of Kyle

