DECEMBER 21, 2016

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle has already gotten the royal thumbs up from the head lady in charge. According to a new report in Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is “fully supportive” of her grandson’s relationship with the “Suits” actress. The news comes after reports that Meghan has already charmed Prince William and gotten his seal of approval. Meghan has yet to meet Her Majesty, but that isn’t out of the ordinary as it took William’s wife Duchess Kate five years for an introduction.

Jennifer Lopez is staying in this New Year’s Eve. The star, 47, has canceled her plans to ring in the New Year with a club appearance in Miami, Florida, in favor of spending some time at home.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made wishes come true when they arrived as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday. The duo seemed happy to be there in photos posted on the hospital’s Facebook page. The couple made an impression on the young children whom they met.

It’s been more than half a century so 91- year old Dick Van Dyke has decided it’s time to do a “Mary Poppins” sequel to be produced by Disney. He played not only Bert the chimney sweep but also the banker Mr. Dawes in the 1964 film and now he’s going to play Mr. Dawes son. Van Dyke says he’ll be in London this spring to shoot his part which he describes to Entertainment Tonight as a “little song-and-dance-number.” Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and “Hamilton’s'” Lin-Manuel Miranda will also star.

Alec Baldwin’s impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live is currently one of TV’s most popular roles. For that you might think Baldwin is making big bucks — but he’s not. He tells the New York Times he makes $1,400 per appearance.

Jane Fonda is 79.

Ray Romano is 59.